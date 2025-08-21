New Zealand Moves to Triple Marine Protection in Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana

The Government has advanced a landmark initiative to safeguard one of New Zealand’s most treasured marine ecosystems, the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana. The proposed changes, moving closer to becoming law through the passage of the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Act, would nearly triple the Gulf’s protected marine area, marking the most significant expansion of marine protection in more than a decade.

A Precious but Threatened Ecosystem

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka emphasized the unique nature of the Hauraki Gulf, which is home to species and habitats found nowhere else on Earth. Among its rare inhabitants is the tara iti, New Zealand’s most endangered bird, which relies on the Gulf as one of its last remaining habitats.

“The nature of the Hauraki Gulf is incredibly unique and is home to amazing wildlife not found anywhere else in the world,” said Minister Potaka. “Sadly, many of us have also seen the effects of the Gulf’s long-standing ecological decline leading to kina barrens and habitat loss.”

The Gulf also holds enormous social and cultural importance. It is Aotearoa’s most popular fishing and boating area, deeply connected to local communities, and is central to the identity and mauri (life force) of the region.

Economic and Cultural Value

The Hauraki Gulf is not only an ecological treasure but also a cornerstone of the regional economy. The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) recently estimated its economic value at $100 billion, stemming from tourism, recreation, commercial fishing, and other ecosystem services.

Minister Potaka highlighted that protecting the Gulf is not only about biodiversity but also about ensuring future generations can continue to benefit from its beauty and productivity. “The beauty of the Gulf is a catalyst for local economies through tourism, recreation and fishing.”

Key Features of the Protection Plan

The Marine Protection Act will establish High Protection Areas covering 800 square kilometres of the Gulf, where most extractive activities will be banned. Limited ring-net fishing will be permitted in just 3 percent of the total protected area, subject to a review after three years.

The Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai will spearhead implementation. A dedicated team of DOC Marine Rangers is already on the water, tasked with educating the public, enforcing new rules, and monitoring outcomes.

Protected areas will stretch from the Mokohīnau Islands in the north to the Aldermen Islands in the Coromandel, also encompassing vital habitats closer to Auckland. These areas shelter ecologically important kelp forests, dog cockle beds, fragile coral ecosystems, and seabird nesting sites. Notably, one-third of all seabird species that breed in Aotearoa call the Gulf home.

Balancing Environment, Economy, and Community

The legislation underscores a careful balance between ecological protection and community interests. By safeguarding marine habitats, the Government aims to increase fish populations, enhance biodiversity, and restore ecosystem health, ultimately improving fishing opportunities over time.

“The Act is about ensuring we protect this taonga for future generations. We want to bring back more fish, more variety, more biodiversity to restore the health and mauri of the Gulf,” Minister Potaka said.

Goat Island: A Success Story of Marine Protection

As part of the reforms, the world’s first marine reserve—Goat Island / Te Hāwere a Maki (Cape Rodney–Okakari Point)—will more than triple in size. Established 50 years ago, Goat Island is regarded as a global model of successful marine conservation. It now hosts one of New Zealand’s most diverse marine environments, attracts 350,000 visitors annually, and sustains snapper populations at ten times the density of surrounding unprotected areas.

The expansion of Goat Island and the wider protections in the Gulf aim to replicate this success, restoring marine life while strengthening eco-tourism and community engagement.

A Turning Point for Aotearoa’s Oceans

The passage of the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Act signals a decisive shift in New Zealand’s approach to ocean stewardship. By expanding marine protection and integrating ecological, economic, and cultural priorities, the Government seeks to ensure that the Gulf’s treasures—both environmental and economic—are preserved and enhanced for generations to come.

