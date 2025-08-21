Belarus and Iran Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Sanctions
Belarus and Iran have signed agreements to strengthen ties, focusing on defence, industry, and tourism. Iran will support Belarus in countering Western sanctions, leveraging its expertise in circumventing restrictions. The nations aim for a strategic partnership, despite their roles in international conflicts.
In a significant diplomatic move, Belarus and Iran have announced a series of agreements aimed at strengthening their bilateral relations. The focus will be on key sectors such as defence, industry, and tourism, as confirmed by both governments on Wednesday.
Meeting in Minsk, Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Masoud Pezeshkian signed a total of 13 documents, emphasizing mutual cooperation amid heavy international sanctions. Pezeshkian assured that Iran would assist Belarus in overcoming these economic hurdles, drawing on decades of combating Western restrictions.
The agreement marks a step toward a formal strategic partnership, with plans to collaborate across multiple sectors, despite both nations' contentious international positions. Efforts will extend into science, technology, and education, promising enhanced industrial ties and tourism exchanges.
