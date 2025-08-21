Left Menu

Meghalaya's Stride Against Drug Trafficking: A Rs 412 Crore Seizure Success

Over the past five years, drugs worth Rs 412 crore were seized in Meghalaya, resulting in the arrest of over a thousand individuals associated with trafficking. The state government recently honored officers from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force for a major drug bust, highlighting ongoing efforts against narcotics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:41 IST
In a notable crackdown on drug trafficking, officials announced that in the past five years, narcotics valued over Rs 412 crore have been seized in Meghalaya. Over 1,000 individuals have been apprehended linked to these operations.

Giri Prasad, Superintendent of Police overseeing the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), detailed the significant seizures, including large quantities of heroin, marijuana, and opium. Considerable amounts of yaba tablets, meth, and codeine-laden cough syrup were also confiscated. He affirmed that nearly half of the drug haul has been legally disposed of.

The state government, acknowledging these efforts, honored eight ANTF members who played crucial roles in a significant Rs 4 crore drug bust in East Jaintia Hills. Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh praised the force for disrupting the narcotics supply chain, a challenging task given Meghalaya's strategic location as a transit point. The personnel were rewarded for their bravery and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

