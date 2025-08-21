FIR Against Journalist Abhisar Sharma Sparks Controversy

An FIR has been filed against journalist Abhisar Sharma by the Guwahati Crime Branch. The case, initiated by a local resident's complaint, centers around a video Sharma uploaded, allegedly ridiculing the Assam and Union governments, according to a senior police official.

The legal action invokes Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The complaint accuses Sharma of communal accusations against Assam's Chief Minister and mocking the Ram Rajya principle, alleging that the government relies on Hindu-Muslim tensions.

Alok Baruah, the 23-year-old complainant, claims the video incites distrust towards the authorities and fuels religious divide. The FIR notes public discussions around the video, raising concerns about potential disturbances to public peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)