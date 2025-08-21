FIR Against Journalist Abhisar Sharma Sparks Controversy
The Guwahati Crime Branch has registered an FIR against journalist Abhisar Sharma following accusations of sedition and promoting enmity. The complaint alleges that Sharma's video critiques on YouTube target the Assam and Union governments and incite communal tensions. The FIR cites various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
An FIR has been filed against journalist Abhisar Sharma by the Guwahati Crime Branch. The case, initiated by a local resident's complaint, centers around a video Sharma uploaded, allegedly ridiculing the Assam and Union governments, according to a senior police official.
The legal action invokes Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The complaint accuses Sharma of communal accusations against Assam's Chief Minister and mocking the Ram Rajya principle, alleging that the government relies on Hindu-Muslim tensions.
Alok Baruah, the 23-year-old complainant, claims the video incites distrust towards the authorities and fuels religious divide. The FIR notes public discussions around the video, raising concerns about potential disturbances to public peace.
