Rajya Sabha Faces Storm Over Motion to Nominate Members for Bills Scrutiny

The Rajya Sabha adopted a motion to nominate 10 members to a Joint Committee to scrutinize bills concerning the removal of government officials on prolonged arrest, amid fierce opposition protests. The motion, supported by a voice vote, saw fierce objections from Opposition members who expressed concerns about potential misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:59 IST
  • India

In a stormy session on Thursday, the Rajya Sabha adopted a motion to nominate 10 members to a Joint Committee charged with scrutinizing three controversial bills. These bills focus on the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and other ministers following a 30-day arrest on serious charges.

The Upper House's decision, passed by voice vote, echoed the Lok Sabha's recommendation to join a 31-member Joint Committee, sparking intense resistance from Opposition members who tore up draft copies and protested vociferously in the Well of the House.

As Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the motion, Opposition leaders, including Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, raised slogans and expressed fears of constitutional violations, misuse for political ends, and threats to federal principles, underscoring a tense legislative debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

