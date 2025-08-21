Left Menu

Transforming Gujarat: A New Era of Decentralised Planning

Gujarat's Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) has submitted its fourth recommendation report proposing key reforms to enhance decentralized planning and governance. The report suggests a substantial increase in district planning budgets and advocates for local community participation, aiming to bring about transparency, accountability, and people-centric development across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:43 IST
Transforming Gujarat: A New Era of Decentralised Planning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) delivered its fourth recommendation report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This follows the commission's establishment six months prior, under the guidance of Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, to advise on reforms for the state's governance framework.

The latest report introduces nine significant suggestions focusing on enhancing decentralized planning and budgeting across Gujarat. Key proposals include a notable rise in district planning budgets, establishment of Village Development Plans, and transforming District Planning Boards into committees with elected representatives.

The Commission also urged the creation of a fixed planning calendar to streamline and expedite administrative procedures. These changes aim to foster grassroots governance by enabling increased community involvement, effectively placing villagers at the core of the development process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025