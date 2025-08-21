Transforming Gujarat: A New Era of Decentralised Planning
Gujarat's Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) has submitted its fourth recommendation report proposing key reforms to enhance decentralized planning and governance. The report suggests a substantial increase in district planning budgets and advocates for local community participation, aiming to bring about transparency, accountability, and people-centric development across the state.
On Thursday, the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) delivered its fourth recommendation report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This follows the commission's establishment six months prior, under the guidance of Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, to advise on reforms for the state's governance framework.
The latest report introduces nine significant suggestions focusing on enhancing decentralized planning and budgeting across Gujarat. Key proposals include a notable rise in district planning budgets, establishment of Village Development Plans, and transforming District Planning Boards into committees with elected representatives.
The Commission also urged the creation of a fixed planning calendar to streamline and expedite administrative procedures. These changes aim to foster grassroots governance by enabling increased community involvement, effectively placing villagers at the core of the development process.
