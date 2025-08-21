Transforming Gujarat: A New Era of Decentralised Planning

On Thursday, the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) delivered its fourth recommendation report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This follows the commission's establishment six months prior, under the guidance of Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, to advise on reforms for the state's governance framework.

The latest report introduces nine significant suggestions focusing on enhancing decentralized planning and budgeting across Gujarat. Key proposals include a notable rise in district planning budgets, establishment of Village Development Plans, and transforming District Planning Boards into committees with elected representatives.

The Commission also urged the creation of a fixed planning calendar to streamline and expedite administrative procedures. These changes aim to foster grassroots governance by enabling increased community involvement, effectively placing villagers at the core of the development process.

