Tragic Factory Accident in Sirmaur: Negligence Under Scrutiny

A tragic accident at a factory in Himachal's Sirmaur district resulted in one worker's death and critical injuries to another due to molten iron. The incident has raised questions about safety practices, and the police have initiated an investigation into possible negligence by the factory management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal incident occurred at a factory in the Kalamb Industrial area of Sirmaur district on Thursday morning. Molten iron, meant for manufacturing rods, tragically spilled on workers, leaving one dead and another critically injured.

Local police, led by Sirmaur Superintendent NS Negi, reached the scene promptly to handle the situation and initiated an investigation. Om Prakash, 50, was taken to Gupta Nursing Home in Haryana following the accident, which claimed the life of Ram Vilas Sahni, 53, from Bihar.

Amid allegations of negligence by the factory, legal actions under several sections are being pursued. Meanwhile, factory CMD Pawan Saini expressed commitment to aid the injured worker and affirmed regular maintenance checks were conducted on machinery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

