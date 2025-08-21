Left Menu

Court Grants Bail Amidst Political Tensions in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court granted anticipatory bail to Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Paul and two other leaders amid a CBI probe into a murder case following the 2021 West Bengal polls. The court instructed the petitioners to avoid influencing witnesses or the victim's family and to remain in the country.

The Calcutta High Court has extended anticipatory bail to Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Paul, along with two other party leaders, amidst the ongoing CBI investigation into the alleged murder of a BJP supporter in the 2021 West Bengal assembly post-election violence.

Justice Jay Sengupta required that the petitioners, in the event of arrest, be released on a bail bond of Rs one lakh each, supplemented with two sureties of a similar amount. Restrictions include non-interference with the witnesses, particularly abstaining from accessing the victim's family residence, and avoiding incendiary speeches.

The court's decision considered the lack of initial accusations against the petitioners despite available evidence in the first CBI charge sheet. Although issued a second charge sheet four years later, the petitioners' collaboration with the investigation facilitated their bail approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

