Court Grants Bail Amidst Political Tensions in West Bengal
The Calcutta High Court granted anticipatory bail to Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Paul and two other leaders amid a CBI probe into a murder case following the 2021 West Bengal polls. The court instructed the petitioners to avoid influencing witnesses or the victim's family and to remain in the country.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court has extended anticipatory bail to Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Paul, along with two other party leaders, amidst the ongoing CBI investigation into the alleged murder of a BJP supporter in the 2021 West Bengal assembly post-election violence.
Justice Jay Sengupta required that the petitioners, in the event of arrest, be released on a bail bond of Rs one lakh each, supplemented with two sureties of a similar amount. Restrictions include non-interference with the witnesses, particularly abstaining from accessing the victim's family residence, and avoiding incendiary speeches.
The court's decision considered the lack of initial accusations against the petitioners despite available evidence in the first CBI charge sheet. Although issued a second charge sheet four years later, the petitioners' collaboration with the investigation facilitated their bail approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Attempting to Strip West Bengal Citizens of Their Rights
Breakdown of Law and Order in West Bengal: BJP's Stern Critique
Election Roll Controversy Escalates in West Bengal: Mamata vs. BJP
Governor Greenlights Prosecution in West Bengal School Scam
Language Politics: West Bengal and the Alleged Attacks on Migrants