Haridwar Imam Arrested in Shocking Assault Case

A Haridwar mosque's imam was arrested Thursday on allegations of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy. The local police took action after receiving a complaint from the child's father.

The accused, identified as Nasir, reportedly lured the boy into a room within the mosque, where the alleged assault occurred. The suspect also allegedly threatened the boy with harm if he spoke about the incident.

Subsequently, authorities registered a case against Nasir based on the father's complaint, bringing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

