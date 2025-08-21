Haridwar Imam Arrested in Shocking Assault Case
An imam in Haridwar has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy. The boy's father filed a complaint leading to the arrest of the accused, Nasir. Charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and POCSO Act for the alleged assault and threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A Haridwar mosque's imam was arrested Thursday on allegations of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy. The local police took action after receiving a complaint from the child's father.
The accused, identified as Nasir, reportedly lured the boy into a room within the mosque, where the alleged assault occurred. The suspect also allegedly threatened the boy with harm if he spoke about the incident.
Subsequently, authorities registered a case against Nasir based on the father's complaint, bringing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
