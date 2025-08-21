Major IPS Reshuffle in Odisha: Key Transfers Announced

The Odisha government has enacted a significant reshuffle among its police force, transferring and reassigning 17 IPS officers as per the latest notification from the home department.

Senior IPS officer Santosh Bala, a member of the 1995 batch, has been named the Director of the State Forensic Science Laboratory. Meanwhile, S Praveen Kumar, who was serving as the IG of the Central Range, has been reassigned as IG of Provisioning.

Among other notable movements, Gajbhiyye Satish Kumar Iswardas will now serve as IG of Special Armed Police, and Avinash Kumar has taken over the State Crime Records Bureau. Changes were also announced at the SP level, including Prateek Singh as SP of Puri. Additionally, 13 OPS officers have been transferred.

(With inputs from agencies.)