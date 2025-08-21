Left Menu

Audit Exposes MCD's Financial Mismanagement and Widespread Irregularities

A 2022-2023 audit report reveals the MCD incurred losses exceeding Rs 300 crore due to non-implementation of policies and financial mismanagement. Key issues included inefficient solid waste management and poor advertising revenue, with widespread procedural lapses and disregard for regulations across various departments.

Updated: 21-08-2025 22:39 IST
An audit report for 2022-2023 highlights financial losses for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) exceeding Rs 300 crore, primarily due to the non-implementation of the solid waste management system and poor revenue generation from advertising, as detailed in a comprehensive study of seven key departments.

Non-compliance with the Outdoor Advertisement Policy and outdated agreements at major sites, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, contributed to significant revenue shortfalls. Furthermore, procedural inefficiencies in property tax collection were identified, with inaccuracies and delayed follow-ups costing the corporation crores in potential revenues.

The audit also pointed out serious lapses in financial accountability across departments, from improper pension contribution handling to unverified construction payments. The findings paint a dire picture of systemic inefficiency and negligence within the MCD that requires urgent attention.

