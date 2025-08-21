Trump's Bold Move: Patrolling D.C. Streets

Amid heightened tensions, President Donald Trump declared his intention to patrol the streets of Washington, D.C. alongside police and military forces. He made the announcement during an interview with Newsmax, highlighting it as part of an assertive response to what he describes as a growing crime wave.

Backed by thousands of National Guard troops and federal agents, Trump's strategy faces significant scrutiny. City officials counter his claims with data showing a notable decrease in violent crime since a 2023 surge. The President's actions have sparked vigorous debate over the appropriate use of presidential power.

In a show of administrative unity, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited deployed troops at Union Station, where they encountered vocal protests. The dynamic setting underscores the contentious atmosphere enveloping Washington amid this latest political maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)