Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Patrolling D.C. Streets

President Donald Trump announced plans to patrol Washington, D.C. streets with police and military, following last week's National Guard deployment. This move comes amid claims of a crime wave, which city officials dispute with statistics showing declining crime rates. The situation has drawn criticism and protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:51 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Patrolling D.C. Streets
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid heightened tensions, President Donald Trump declared his intention to patrol the streets of Washington, D.C. alongside police and military forces. He made the announcement during an interview with Newsmax, highlighting it as part of an assertive response to what he describes as a growing crime wave.

Backed by thousands of National Guard troops and federal agents, Trump's strategy faces significant scrutiny. City officials counter his claims with data showing a notable decrease in violent crime since a 2023 surge. The President's actions have sparked vigorous debate over the appropriate use of presidential power.

In a show of administrative unity, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited deployed troops at Union Station, where they encountered vocal protests. The dynamic setting underscores the contentious atmosphere enveloping Washington amid this latest political maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025