Trump's Bold Move: Patrolling D.C. Streets
President Donald Trump announced plans to patrol Washington, D.C. streets with police and military, following last week's National Guard deployment. This move comes amid claims of a crime wave, which city officials dispute with statistics showing declining crime rates. The situation has drawn criticism and protests.
- Country:
- United States
Amid heightened tensions, President Donald Trump declared his intention to patrol the streets of Washington, D.C. alongside police and military forces. He made the announcement during an interview with Newsmax, highlighting it as part of an assertive response to what he describes as a growing crime wave.
Backed by thousands of National Guard troops and federal agents, Trump's strategy faces significant scrutiny. City officials counter his claims with data showing a notable decrease in violent crime since a 2023 surge. The President's actions have sparked vigorous debate over the appropriate use of presidential power.
In a show of administrative unity, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited deployed troops at Union Station, where they encountered vocal protests. The dynamic setting underscores the contentious atmosphere enveloping Washington amid this latest political maneuver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- D.C.
- crime
- police
- National Guard
- protests
- Newsmax
- White House
- Union Station
- statistics
ALSO READ
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard
Trump Administration Freezes $584M Funding for UCLA Amid Protests
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid protests by opposition on Bihar Special Intensive Revision issue.
Rajya Sabha Protests: Opposition's Demand for SIR Debate Ignored
Coastal Shipping Bill 2025 Sails Through Amid Protests