Savera Yojana: Ensuring Safety for Uttar Pradesh's Elderly

More than 16.5 lakh senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh have registered under the 'Savera Yojana,' a police initiative executed by UP-112, aimed at ensuring safety and assistance for the elderly, according to officials. The programme offers senior citizens a platform to enroll by visiting local police stations or calling the helpline.

Upon registration, participants receive expedited police response times, frequent visits from beat constables, and urgent assistance during crises. 'The Savera Yojana has instilled security and trust in our senior citizens,' stated Rajeev Krishna, the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh. 'More than 16 lakh beneficiaries reflect our societal obligations.'

On World Senior Citizens Day, marked on August 21, law enforcement across districts surveyed enrolled seniors, checking in on their well-being and encouraging helpline usage in distress. The initiative has proven vital, with UP-112 rescuing seniors in medical emergencies and aiding those lost or abandoned, boosting societal connections for the elderly.

