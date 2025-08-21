Left Menu

Savera Yojana: Ensuring Safety for Uttar Pradesh's Elderly

Savera Yojana, a police initiative in Uttar Pradesh, aids over 16.5 lakh senior citizens by providing safety and emergency support. It involves registering with UP-112 for faster police responses and regular checks. Celebrated on World Senior Citizens Day, the scheme underscores societal responsibility towards the elderly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:03 IST
Savera Yojana: Ensuring Safety for Uttar Pradesh's Elderly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 16.5 lakh senior citizens in Uttar Pradesh have registered under the 'Savera Yojana,' a police initiative executed by UP-112, aimed at ensuring safety and assistance for the elderly, according to officials. The programme offers senior citizens a platform to enroll by visiting local police stations or calling the helpline.

Upon registration, participants receive expedited police response times, frequent visits from beat constables, and urgent assistance during crises. 'The Savera Yojana has instilled security and trust in our senior citizens,' stated Rajeev Krishna, the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh. 'More than 16 lakh beneficiaries reflect our societal obligations.'

On World Senior Citizens Day, marked on August 21, law enforcement across districts surveyed enrolled seniors, checking in on their well-being and encouraging helpline usage in distress. The initiative has proven vital, with UP-112 rescuing seniors in medical emergencies and aiding those lost or abandoned, boosting societal connections for the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025