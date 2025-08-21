Contractor Arrested over Fatal BSNL Duct Incident
A contractor, Ramesh Shivaji Patil, was arrested following the death of three laborers working in a BSNL duct in Pimpri Chinchwad, due to alleged negligence and safety lapses. The incident is now deemed a criminal offense under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A contractor has been arrested in relation to the tragic deaths of three laborers working on BSNL's optical fibre duct in Pimpri Chinchwad.
The mishap, which took place on August 15, allegedly involved negligence, as the duct chamber was reopened without essential safety checks.
The case has escalated from accidental death to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, implicating both the contractor and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited officials.
