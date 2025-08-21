Left Menu

Contractor Arrested over Fatal BSNL Duct Incident

A contractor, Ramesh Shivaji Patil, was arrested following the death of three laborers working in a BSNL duct in Pimpri Chinchwad, due to alleged negligence and safety lapses. The incident is now deemed a criminal offense under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:36 IST
Contractor Arrested over Fatal BSNL Duct Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A contractor has been arrested in relation to the tragic deaths of three laborers working on BSNL's optical fibre duct in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The mishap, which took place on August 15, allegedly involved negligence, as the duct chamber was reopened without essential safety checks.

The case has escalated from accidental death to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, implicating both the contractor and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025