Australia's Bold Shift: Recognition of Palestinian State Sparks Tensions with Israel

Australia has decided to recognize a Palestinian state, signaling a major shift in public opinion regarding the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. This move marks a significant political stance as sympathy towards Palestinians rises within the Australian populace.

The decision has intensified diplomatic tensions with Israel, a long-standing ally. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, labeling him "weak" and accusing him of betrayal. The visas of Australian diplomats in the West Bank have been revoked, and tensions have led to security concerns for the local Jewish community in Australia.

This development indicates a broader change in international relations as other allies, including the UK, France, and Canada, have also recognized Palestinian statehood. The move reflects a cautious, yet strategic, alignment with global allies on Middle Eastern policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)