Left Menu

Famine in Gaza Amplifies Global Humanitarian Concerns

A global hunger monitor declared a famine in Gaza, with 514,000 Palestinians affected, pressing Israel to permit more aid into the enclave. The situation is forecasted to worsen, affecting 641,000 by the end of September. The crisis follows years of conflict between Israel and Hamas, complicating aid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:35 IST
Famine in Gaza Amplifies Global Humanitarian Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Famine has gripped the Gaza Strip, with new assessments by a global hunger monitor indicating that a severe crisis is unfolding in the war-ravaged enclave. At least 514,000 Palestinians are currently enduring famine, a figure that is expected to rise to 641,000 by the end of September if conditions persist.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system reports that certain regions, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Khan Younis, are experiencing critical food shortages. The famine classification means that 20% of the population is facing extreme starvation, with dire rates of malnutrition among children.

This announcement heightens international pressure on Israeli authorities to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid. U.N. agencies and other international bodies highlight the growing humanitarian calamity. Meanwhile, political tensions continue to complicate aid efforts amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025