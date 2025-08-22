Famine in Gaza Amplifies Global Humanitarian Concerns

Famine has gripped the Gaza Strip, with new assessments by a global hunger monitor indicating that a severe crisis is unfolding in the war-ravaged enclave. At least 514,000 Palestinians are currently enduring famine, a figure that is expected to rise to 641,000 by the end of September if conditions persist.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) system reports that certain regions, including Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and Khan Younis, are experiencing critical food shortages. The famine classification means that 20% of the population is facing extreme starvation, with dire rates of malnutrition among children.

This announcement heightens international pressure on Israeli authorities to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid. U.N. agencies and other international bodies highlight the growing humanitarian calamity. Meanwhile, political tensions continue to complicate aid efforts amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.