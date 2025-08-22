Left Menu

Negligence Allegations in GMCH NICU Newborn Death Spark Inquiry

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed action following negligence claims in a newborn's death at GMCH's NICU. A probe committee has been established to investigate. Despite protests, Sarma emphasized accountability and dismissed staffing issues. He urged against public sensationalism, ensuring appropriate measures based on formal findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:18 IST
Negligence Allegations in GMCH NICU Newborn Death Spark Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid allegations of negligence in the death of a newborn at the Greater Manipur Medical College Hospital (GMCH) NICU, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced decisive action would follow a probe's findings. The Chief Minister disclosed the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the incident, with results anticipated within days.

The case gained attention after a four-day-old baby was discovered hanging from medical equipment wires in the NICU, underlining potential care lapses. Sarma, addressing media queries, stressed the need for thorough investigation and accountability while cautioning against premature arrests inciting broader unrest among healthcare professionals.

Despite refuting claims of staffing inadequacies, the Chief Minister contended for a balanced approach to avoid demoralizing diligent healthcare workers. Emphasizing the significance of informed decision-making over public debates, Sarma assured that corrective measures would be undertaken following the inquiry's conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025