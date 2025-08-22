Negligence Allegations in GMCH NICU Newborn Death Spark Inquiry

Amid allegations of negligence in the death of a newborn at the Greater Manipur Medical College Hospital (GMCH) NICU, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced decisive action would follow a probe's findings. The Chief Minister disclosed the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the incident, with results anticipated within days.

The case gained attention after a four-day-old baby was discovered hanging from medical equipment wires in the NICU, underlining potential care lapses. Sarma, addressing media queries, stressed the need for thorough investigation and accountability while cautioning against premature arrests inciting broader unrest among healthcare professionals.

Despite refuting claims of staffing inadequacies, the Chief Minister contended for a balanced approach to avoid demoralizing diligent healthcare workers. Emphasizing the significance of informed decision-making over public debates, Sarma assured that corrective measures would be undertaken following the inquiry's conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)