Delhi CM Attack Probe: Unveiling Connections in Rajkot

Delhi Police officials are interrogating five individuals in Gujarat's Rajkot allegedly linked to an assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, an officer disclosed on Friday.

Authorities have seized the suspects' mobile phones and are pursuing several leads. They are collaborating with Gujarat Police to understand the suspects and their familial connections better.

The suspect, an autorickshaw driver named Khimji, alleges his attempt to protest a Supreme Court ruling on stray dogs led to the incident. The investigation may include further questioning in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)