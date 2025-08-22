Delhi CM Attack Probe: Unveiling Connections in Rajkot
The Delhi Police are investigating five individuals in Rajkot related to an attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The investigation includes cooperation with Gujarat Police and considers transferring the accused for further interrogation. The accused, Khimji, claims protest intentions over a Supreme Court's stray dog order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police officials are interrogating five individuals in Gujarat's Rajkot allegedly linked to an assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, an officer disclosed on Friday.
Authorities have seized the suspects' mobile phones and are pursuing several leads. They are collaborating with Gujarat Police to understand the suspects and their familial connections better.
The suspect, an autorickshaw driver named Khimji, alleges his attempt to protest a Supreme Court ruling on stray dogs led to the incident. The investigation may include further questioning in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Chief Minister
- attack
- investigation
- police
- Rekha Gupta
- Rajkot
- protest
- accused
- Khimji
Advertisement