UK Compensates Kenyan Residents for Army Exercise Fire

The UK government has agreed to pay £2.9 million to over 7,000 residents near Kenya's Laikipia region, acknowledging the disruption caused by a wildfire sparked by a British military exercise in 2021. The affected residents accused the British army of negligence leading to the destructive fire.

  • Kenya

The UK government has reached a settlement to compensate Kenyan residents affected by a military exercise-induced wildfire in 2021, disbursing £2.9 million to more than 7,000 individuals. The fire, attributed to a British army training activity, significantly impacted the Lolldaiga nature reserve, causing distress and injury in the local community.

The settlement follows accusations from residents of the northern Laikipia region, who blamed the British army for the blaze that severely damaged the area. The fire sparked public outrage, highlighting safety and accountability concerns regarding foreign military operations in Kenya.

A social media admission by a British soldier initially brought the incident to light, leading to condemnation from the British High Commissioner and pledges for a thorough investigation. The UK has since expressed regret over the event, acknowledging the disruption and prolonged resolution process.

