Barber Brawl: Scissor Attack in Suburban Shop
A 19-year-old barber, Afroz Farooq Ali Sheikh, was arrested for stabbing a man with scissors after a dispute at his shop in Vikhroli. The incident involved a confrontation with the victim, Irfan Qureshi, over a previous assault. Sheikh was detained by locals, and a case of attempted murder was filed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old barber is facing charges after allegedly attacking a man with scissors during a heated argument at his establishment in Vikhroli's Suryanagar area.
Authorities detained Afroz Farooq Ali Sheikh following reports that he stabbed Irfan Qureshi, who came to confront him about an assault on his cousin.
Bystanders intervened and handed Sheikh over to the police, leading to his arrest on attempted murder charges as the victim battles critical injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement