Barber Brawl: Scissor Attack in Suburban Shop

A 19-year-old barber is facing charges after allegedly attacking a man with scissors during a heated argument at his establishment in Vikhroli's Suryanagar area.

Authorities detained Afroz Farooq Ali Sheikh following reports that he stabbed Irfan Qureshi, who came to confront him about an assault on his cousin.

Bystanders intervened and handed Sheikh over to the police, leading to his arrest on attempted murder charges as the victim battles critical injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)