Security Concerns Raised at Palamu Central Jail: A Call for Upgrades

Deputy Inspector General Naushad Alam has raised alarms over security lapses at Palamu Central Jail in Jharkhand, highlighting issues like inadequate 2G jammers, poor CCTV coverage, and health support for inmates. He suggests upgrading to 5G jammers, better surveillance, and moving rival gangsters to separate facilities to enhance safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns over lax security at Palamu Central Jail in Jharkhand have been vocalized by Deputy Inspector General Naushad Alam. His inspection revealed deficiencies, prompting recommendations for improved systems to prevent potential violence among incarcerated gangsters.

Alam's audit pointed out critical vulnerabilities, including outdated 2G jammers and inefficient CCTV coverage that fails to fully monitor the premises. He urges the installation of 5G technology and high-resolution cameras for comprehensive surveillance.

Proposed safety measures include transferring rival gangsters to different facilities and ensuring regular health check-ups for inmates. Alam's suggestions aim to mitigate risks and ensure a secure environment within the jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

