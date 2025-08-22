Left Menu

Stray Dog Advocacy Turns Violent: The Case of Khimji's Protest Against Delhi's CM

Khimji, an autorickshaw driver, is in custody after attacking Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a protest against a court ruling on stray dogs. Delhi Police are questioning five individuals in Rajkot, Gujarat, including family and friends, and investigating financial links to the accused. Khimji's actions were motivated by his passion for stray dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have launched an intensive investigation in Rajkot, Gujarat, questioning five individuals for their potential involvement in an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Among those being interrogated are family members and associates of the accused, Khimji, a 41-year-old autorickshaw driver with a history of protests.

Khimji, who reportedly planned a protest inspired by social activist Anna Hazare, aimed to address the issue of stray dogs during the CM's public hearing. He attacked the chief minister after failing to bring the matter to her attention. Affected deeply by a recent Supreme Court ruling on relocating stray dogs, Khimji claims to have been spiritually inspired to champion their cause.

The investigation has revealed financial transactions linked to Khimji, including money transfers from Rajkot. Police have deployed both on-ground questioning in Gujarat and forensic examination of Khimji's phone to uncover further details. Authorities are yet to detain others but continue to monitor the situation closely, highlighting Khimji's past legal troubles involving assault and liquor violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

