FBI Searches John Bolton's Home Amid Classified Information Probe

The FBI executed a search of former National Security Adviser John Bolton's Maryland home as part of a probe into the handling of classified data, a source disclosed on Friday. Bolton, a Trump critic during his presidency, was not detained, and no charges have been filed against him.

Requests for comments from Bolton's spokesperson and the White House were not immediately answered. A lawyer representing Bolton did not provide any statements, and the Justice Department remained silent. However, references to Bolton's situation appeared subtly in agency officials' social media messages.

The investigation into Bolton aligns with broader scrutiny initiated by the previous administration, targeting Trump's perceived opponents, including inquiries into Democratic figures like Adam Schiff and Letitia James, both of whom have refuted allegations of misconduct.

