Tragedy in Ambedkar Park: A Young Painter's Untimely Demise

A tragedy unfolded in Ambedkar Park as 25-year-old Vishal was found dead, having hanged himself with a dupatta from a ceiling fan. The young house painter's body was discovered by his father, Munna Lal, who had gone upstairs to collect drying clothes.

Police were promptly alerted and have sent the body for post-mortem examination. The family remains in shock as they claim to be unaware of any motive behind Vishal's suicide. His mother has been suffering from ill health for a prolonged period.

The Station House Officer, Saurabh Singh, has confirmed that authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Vishal's death.

