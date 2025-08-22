Left Menu

Tragedy in Ambedkar Park: A Young Painter's Untimely Demise

A 25-year-old painter named Vishal was found dead by hanging in Ambedkar Park. He was discovered by his father, Munna Lal. The family is uncertain about the reasons for the suicide. Vishal's mother has been unwell, and police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Ambedkar Park as 25-year-old Vishal was found dead, having hanged himself with a dupatta from a ceiling fan. The young house painter's body was discovered by his father, Munna Lal, who had gone upstairs to collect drying clothes.

Police were promptly alerted and have sent the body for post-mortem examination. The family remains in shock as they claim to be unaware of any motive behind Vishal's suicide. His mother has been suffering from ill health for a prolonged period.

The Station House Officer, Saurabh Singh, has confirmed that authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Vishal's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

