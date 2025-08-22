Amit Shah Meets Victim's Family in Wake of JK Tragedy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a significant meeting with the family of N Ramachandran, who tragically lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last April.

The meeting, which took place at a hotel hosting a BJP state leadership gathering, included conversations with Ramachandran's widow, Sheela, and his daughter, Arathi R Menon. A party leader revealed that this interaction occurred before the start of the BJP's closed-door discussions.

Spanning over 15 minutes, the meeting involved Shah expressing deep condolences and promising the family's access to all necessary support. Ramachandran's death was part of a larger tragedy that claimed several tourists' lives in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)