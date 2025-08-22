Left Menu

Modi's Anticorruption Bill Sparks Political Firestorm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition INDIA bloc for opposing the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. This legislation aims to bar individuals, including ministers, from holding office if jailed for 30 days or more. Modi defended the bill as an essential step to improve accountability and eliminate corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a fiery address at a political rally in Kolkata, targeted the opposition INDIA bloc for resisting the newly introduced Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. This bill seeks to disqualify those who remain incarcerated for over 30 days from holding ministerial positions.

Modi lambasted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress for their vehement opposition to the bill, accusing them of protecting corrupt interests. He linked his proposed legislation to specific TMC members facing corruption charges, calling out the party's reluctance to relinquish power amidst scandal.

Defending the proposed changes, Modi underscored the need to close legal gaps allowing government officials and leaders to operate unimpeded from prison. Meanwhile, the TMC rebutted Modi's claims, accusing the BJP of hypocrisy and suggesting the bill serves more to suppress political opponents than truly combat corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

