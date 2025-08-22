Modi's Anticorruption Bill Sparks Political Firestorm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a fiery address at a political rally in Kolkata, targeted the opposition INDIA bloc for resisting the newly introduced Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. This bill seeks to disqualify those who remain incarcerated for over 30 days from holding ministerial positions.

Modi lambasted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress for their vehement opposition to the bill, accusing them of protecting corrupt interests. He linked his proposed legislation to specific TMC members facing corruption charges, calling out the party's reluctance to relinquish power amidst scandal.

Defending the proposed changes, Modi underscored the need to close legal gaps allowing government officials and leaders to operate unimpeded from prison. Meanwhile, the TMC rebutted Modi's claims, accusing the BJP of hypocrisy and suggesting the bill serves more to suppress political opponents than truly combat corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)