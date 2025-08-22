Amartya Sen Raises Alarm Over Electoral Roll Revisions

Renowned economist Amartya Sen sounded the alarm on Friday over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, cautioning that the process might disenfranchise countless impoverished and marginalized individuals. Sen argued that without a sensitive execution, the exercise risks violating citizens' fundamental rights.

Sen criticized the bureaucratic demand for strict documentation, acknowledging that many lack access to necessary documents, thus potentially excluding them from voting. Despite the necessity for administrative updates, he stressed that such improvements shouldn't trample the rights of the underprivileged.

The economist, speaking at a public discussion, also highlighted the need for active communal cooperation amongst religions. Drawing on historical figures like Dara Shikoh and his grandfather Kshitimohan Sen, Sen emphasized collaboration between Hindus and Muslims, urging for joint practices that transcend mere tolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)