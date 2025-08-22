Salwa Judum Controversy: Unfolding the Naxal Challenge in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma launched a fresh critique against Congress's vice-presidential candidate, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, on Friday. He called out the 2011 judgment that banned the Salwa Judum movement, attributing a rise in Naxal violence in Bastar to this decision.

Sharma, speaking at a lecture organized by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, recounted the terror unleashed on Bastar following the court's ruling, with numerous victims facing brutality at the hands of Naxals. He expressed concern over Justice Reddy's vice-presidential nomination given his controversial judgment.

The Salwa Judum initiative began as a grassroots response to counter Naxal atrocities, later gaining partial government assistance. However, Justice Reddy's ruling labeled it unconstitutional, which Sharma argues disregarded the voices of the affected Bastar populace. Emphasizing the BJP's resolve, Sharma assured plans to eliminate Naxalism in Bastar by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)