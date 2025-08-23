Massive Crackdown on Aadhaar Forgery Racket: UP ATS Nabs Key Members
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has uncovered an inter-state gang forging Aadhaar cards for foreigners. Key arrests have been made, and the gang was exploiting legal avenues to gain forgery expertise. They charged between Rs 2,000 and Rs 40,000 per card and operated across nine states.
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has successfully dismantled a sophisticated inter-state racket involved in the forgery of Aadhaar cards for foreign nationals, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, an official revealed on Friday.
Led by Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash, the ATS arrested eight individuals from various locations across Uttar Pradesh, with two more apprehended in Saharanpur later that evening.
The gang exploited temporary jobs at legally recognized jan seva kendras to learn the Aadhaar-registration process and illicitly obtained credentials to fabricate documents. Their operations stretched across nine states, charging between Rs 2,000 to Rs 40,000 per forged Aadhaar card.
