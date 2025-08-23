The Justice Department has released transcripts of interviews with Jeffrey Epstein's former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, as part of an effort to demonstrate transparency in the ongoing sex-trafficking case. The move comes as the Trump administration confronts backlash over its handling of records relating to the high-profile investigation.

This disclosure represents an attempt by the administration to mitigate political damage from expectations set by officials' claims that were never substantiated. The release of the interview transcripts aims to placate anger from President Trump's base while other pieces of evidence remain undisclosed.

Maxwell's connection with Trump dates back to her father's ownership of the New York Daily News in the 1990s. Despite the attention the case has attracted, conspiracy theories about a supposed 'client list' and a coverup persist. The administration's earlier promises of significant disclosures have not been fulfilled, leading to internal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)