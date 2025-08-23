Left Menu

Court Demands Financial Assurance for Inter-Religious Couple

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the father of a young man involved in an inter-religious relationship with a Muslim girl to provide financial assurance for the couple's future. Initially granted protection, the court now seeks details about the boy's income and education for security reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 23-08-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 01:00 IST
Court Demands Financial Assurance for Inter-Religious Couple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move addressing the financial security of a young inter-religious couple, the Uttarakhand High Court has requested the father of the young Hindu man to assure the court of the couple's future stability.

The couple, seeking protection, had initially been granted it by the court. However, in a hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay demanded assurance from the young man's father about their economic prospects.

The young man, with education up to high school, works as a DJ and driver, while his father owns land. The young woman has completed studies up to the 12th class. The court seeks assurance from the young man's father due to concerns over their livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

Texas, Florida seek to join legal challenge to abortion pill

 Global
2
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Asylum Document and Allegations Explained

 Global
3
High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

High Dramas and Future Hopes: A Comprehensive Sports Update

 Global
4
Current World News Insights: Global Tensions and Challenges Highlighted

Current World News Insights: Global Tensions and Challenges Highlighted

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025