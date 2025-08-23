Court Demands Financial Assurance for Inter-Religious Couple

In a move addressing the financial security of a young inter-religious couple, the Uttarakhand High Court has requested the father of the young Hindu man to assure the court of the couple's future stability.

The couple, seeking protection, had initially been granted it by the court. However, in a hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay demanded assurance from the young man's father about their economic prospects.

The young man, with education up to high school, works as a DJ and driver, while his father owns land. The young woman has completed studies up to the 12th class. The court seeks assurance from the young man's father due to concerns over their livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)