Missile Tensions: Yemen's Impact on Israeli Airspace

The Israeli military reported on Friday that a missile, likely launched from Yemen, fragmented mid-flight as air raid sirens were triggered across various regions in Israel.

The Houthi group from Yemen, aligned with Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack, stating they executed three operations aimed at Israel, including the launch of a ballistic missile towards Ben Gurion Airport. The group sees its actions as support for Palestinians in Gaza. Israeli aerial defense attempted multiple interceptions during the attack, and fortunately, no injuries occurred, according to Israeli police.

This aligns with the Houthi's ongoing strategy of targeting Israel and shipping lanes in solidarity with Gaza. Although most launched missiles and drones have been intercepted or failed to reach their target, Israel has responded with several retaliatory strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)