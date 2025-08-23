Border Tensions Rise: North Korea Issues Stern Warning

In a stark warning broadcast through state media KCNA, North Korea criticized South Korea's military for firing warning shots in the border region. The incident occurred Tuesday, drawing severe rhetoric from the North.

North Korea described the actions as a deliberate provocation and cautioned that it would disavow any responsibility for potential fallouts should such warnings go unheeded in the future.

The statement was personally delivered by Army Lieutenant General Ko Jong Chol, vice chief of the General Staff of the North Korean army, emphasizing the high tensions in the region.

