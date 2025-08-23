Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's legal team argues that a 2022 asylum draft found on his phone does not indicate a flight risk. They deny any breach of court orders while addressing Supreme Court concerns regarding potential violations and a police report with new accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 04:45 IST
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's legal representatives have informed the Supreme Court that a draft asylum application to Argentina, found on his phone, should not be deemed a flight risk indicator as it dates back to the previous year.

In their submission, Bolsonaro's lawyers also insisted he has not violated any of the court-imposed restraining orders against him. The former leader has been under house arrest since earlier this month due to ongoing legal issues.

This defense was filed in response to Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes' request for clarification on alleged noncompliance with court orders and flight risk assessment after police submitted a report containing recent allegations against Bolsonaro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cash Market

Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cas...

 India
2
Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

Remembering Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A Voice for the Workers

 India
3
Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

Jaishankar Criticizes US Tariffs, Defends India's Autonomy

 India
4
India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

India's Looming Health Crisis: The NCD Epidemic Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025