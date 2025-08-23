Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's legal representatives have informed the Supreme Court that a draft asylum application to Argentina, found on his phone, should not be deemed a flight risk indicator as it dates back to the previous year.

In their submission, Bolsonaro's lawyers also insisted he has not violated any of the court-imposed restraining orders against him. The former leader has been under house arrest since earlier this month due to ongoing legal issues.

This defense was filed in response to Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes' request for clarification on alleged noncompliance with court orders and flight risk assessment after police submitted a report containing recent allegations against Bolsonaro.

(With inputs from agencies.)