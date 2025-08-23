Left Menu

Karnataka Government Ensures Justice Amidst Dharmasthala Scandal Probe

The Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is investigating allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over two decades. The inquiry involves a former worker's claims of covering up crimes, with BJP criticizing the government's initial handling of the case.

The Karnataka government has pledged to ensure justice in response to allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala spanning two decades, according to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Deputy CM reiterated the administration's commitment to fairness, stating that the government does not favor anyone and aims to uncover the truth. The allegations, brought forth by a former sanitation worker, suggest that bodies, including those of women and minors, were buried in the region during his tenure from 1995 to 2014.

The probe has sparked political tensions, with the BJP criticizing the government for its initial inaction and demanding an interim report. Excavations at suspected burial sites have already resulted in the discovery of skeletal remains. The investigation continues as the state aims to uphold justice and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

