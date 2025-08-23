India's Push for International Mediation Expertise Amid Economic Growth

India must bolster its roster of international mediators to handle the rising number of trade and contract disputes that come with an economy growing at a robust 6.5%, a top official from the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of SIMC, Chuan Wee Meng, revealed that there is a growing trend of mediation cases from India, reflecting its status as a global market participant and a crucial link in the global supply chain.

Noting that mediation offers a quicker and less expensive alternative to arbitration, SIMC is resuming its training programs for international mediators, including those from India, to meet this escalating demand.

