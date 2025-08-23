Left Menu

India's Push for International Mediation Expertise Amid Economic Growth

India is urged to enhance its pool of international mediators to handle trade and contract disputes as its economy grows. Increasing mediation cases highlight the need for local expertise. Singapore's SIMC emphasizes the benefits of mediation over arbitration, noting increased collaboration with Indian organizations.

India must bolster its roster of international mediators to handle the rising number of trade and contract disputes that come with an economy growing at a robust 6.5%, a top official from the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of SIMC, Chuan Wee Meng, revealed that there is a growing trend of mediation cases from India, reflecting its status as a global market participant and a crucial link in the global supply chain.

Noting that mediation offers a quicker and less expensive alternative to arbitration, SIMC is resuming its training programs for international mediators, including those from India, to meet this escalating demand.

