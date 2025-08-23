Left Menu

Unraveling the Dharmasthala Mystery: Arrest Sparks Major Investigation

Karnataka's Dharmasthala town is at the center of a major investigation following the arrest of a complainant alleging decades of murder and rape. State authorities have charged the former sanitation worker, prompting an SIT probe into his claims as excavations uncover skeletal remains in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 23-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the arrest of a complainant who alleged multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over two decades, though he cautioned against premature conclusions until the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes its probe.

The SIT, formed by the state government, is investigating the claims of Chinnaiah, a former sanitation worker in Dharmasthala from 1995 to 2014. He alleged involvement in the burial of several bodies, some showing signs of sexual assault. Excavations conducted by SIT at identified locations have so far uncovered skeletal remains at two sites.

Responding to criticism from the BJP, Parameshwara stressed that speculative statements cannot determine outcomes prior to the release of the SIT's final report. The inquiry also includes another case involving Sujata Bhat, whose contradictory claims about her missing daughter are under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

