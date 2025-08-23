Unraveling the Dharmasthala Mystery: Arrest Sparks Major Investigation

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the arrest of a complainant who alleged multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over two decades, though he cautioned against premature conclusions until the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes its probe.

The SIT, formed by the state government, is investigating the claims of Chinnaiah, a former sanitation worker in Dharmasthala from 1995 to 2014. He alleged involvement in the burial of several bodies, some showing signs of sexual assault. Excavations conducted by SIT at identified locations have so far uncovered skeletal remains at two sites.

Responding to criticism from the BJP, Parameshwara stressed that speculative statements cannot determine outcomes prior to the release of the SIT's final report. The inquiry also includes another case involving Sujata Bhat, whose contradictory claims about her missing daughter are under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)