Left Menu

Inter-State Fake Marriage Racket Busted: Five Arrested

Five individuals, including a woman from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested for running a fake marriage racket designed to extort money from unsuspecting grooms. This group exploited social stigmas to operate fraudulently, targeting vulnerable individuals unable to find a suitable match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:09 IST
Inter-State Fake Marriage Racket Busted: Five Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have dismantled an inter-state racket involved in orchestrating fake marriages to extract money from unsuspecting grooms. The operation led to the arrest of five individuals, including a woman from Uttar Pradesh, two residents of Poonch, one from Bihar, and another from Uttar Pradesh.

The criminal group arranged marriages with fake brides, priests, and necessary formalities under the guise of a marriage bureau. However, shortly after the ceremonies, the brides would abscond, leaving behind defrauded grooms. These fraudulent arrangements have surfaced in five cases from Akhnoor and Nagrota.

Authorities have registered an FIR and are encouraging the public to stay vigilant and report similar incidents promptly. The syndicate primarily targeted individuals struggling to find suitable matches or those perceived to be overage for marriage, leveraging social stigma to keep victims silent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025