Inter-State Fake Marriage Racket Busted: Five Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, police have dismantled an inter-state racket involved in orchestrating fake marriages to extract money from unsuspecting grooms. The operation led to the arrest of five individuals, including a woman from Uttar Pradesh, two residents of Poonch, one from Bihar, and another from Uttar Pradesh.

The criminal group arranged marriages with fake brides, priests, and necessary formalities under the guise of a marriage bureau. However, shortly after the ceremonies, the brides would abscond, leaving behind defrauded grooms. These fraudulent arrangements have surfaced in five cases from Akhnoor and Nagrota.

Authorities have registered an FIR and are encouraging the public to stay vigilant and report similar incidents promptly. The syndicate primarily targeted individuals struggling to find suitable matches or those perceived to be overage for marriage, leveraging social stigma to keep victims silent.

(With inputs from agencies.)