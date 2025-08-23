Left Menu

Punjab Government Stands Firm Against NFSA Beneficiary Removals

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opposes BJP's direction to remove over eight lakh ration card holders in Punjab under the NFSA. Over 32 lakh people could be affected if these names are deleted. Mann questions the criteria for beneficiary removal and seeks a verification period from the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:34 IST
In a bold move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has voiced strong opposition to the central government's decision to remove over eight lakh names from the state's National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiary list. Mann's administration is determined to resist this directive, emphasizing the impact on more than 32 lakh residents.

Addressing the media, Mann criticized the criteria the Centre used to de-list these names, questioning the fairness and inclusivity of parameters such as vehicle ownership and land holdings. The Chief Minister argued that these criteria could unfairly strip rural families of essential benefits.

Mann has requested the Centre to allow a six-month verification period and has assured the citizens that his government, under the AAP, remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the poorest in the state. Each NFSA beneficiary currently receives 5 kg of wheat monthly at a highly subsidized rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

