Security Preparedness Ahead of Bodoland Council Polls

Assam's DGP Harmeet Singh reviewed security and law and order in the Bodoland Territorial Region ahead of upcoming council elections. The police are ensuring readiness to conduct free and fair polls. Singh assured action against any incidents, stressing commitment to a smooth election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kokrajhar | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Assam's Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, conducted a comprehensive review of the law and order situation in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) as council elections loom in September.

During a meeting with officers, Singh discussed the region's security landscape, crime indices, and general policing issues. He informed the media that Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls necessitate such scrutiny to guarantee free, fair, and incident-free elections.

Singh emphasized the police force's resolve to avoid election disruptions, assuring the public that any incidents will be legally addressed promptly. With the 40-member BTC elections approaching, he underlined the finalization of electoral rolls and the police's commitment to maintaining peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

