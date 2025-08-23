Security Preparedness Ahead of Bodoland Council Polls

On Saturday, Assam's Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, conducted a comprehensive review of the law and order situation in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) as council elections loom in September.

During a meeting with officers, Singh discussed the region's security landscape, crime indices, and general policing issues. He informed the media that Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls necessitate such scrutiny to guarantee free, fair, and incident-free elections.

Singh emphasized the police force's resolve to avoid election disruptions, assuring the public that any incidents will be legally addressed promptly. With the 40-member BTC elections approaching, he underlined the finalization of electoral rolls and the police's commitment to maintaining peace.

