Tripura CM Calls for Swift, Affordable Justice

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has called on the judiciary to prioritize the swift and affordable delivery of justice to ensure public trust in the legal system. He made this appeal during a ceremony marking the inauguration of a new sub-divisional court in Mohanpur, West Tripura.

Addressing the attendees, Saha emphasized the importance of effective legal representation and timely verdicts. He noted that delays often occur when advocates request extensions, urging judicial reforms to make legal processes faster and more accessible.

Saha also acknowledged the significant progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting Tripura's economic growth despite budgetary challenges. He stressed the judiciary's role in supporting the nation's developmental goals, while also maintaining checks and balances.

(With inputs from agencies.)