Assam Governor Acharya's Barak Valley Mission: Progress Review and Development Insights

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya conducted a comprehensive review meeting in Cachar district, engaging with district officials and department heads to evaluate the implementation of government schemes. The discussions, held in Silchar, aimed at assessing both central and state programmes in the region.

During a security review with Police Superintendent Numal Mahato, Governor Acharya examined the current law and order situation. The Governor also focused on infrastructure development for ongoing Amrit Sarovar projects, emphasizing installation of necessary amenities.

Further discussions highlighted the district's fish farming potential, health sector advancements like the TB Mukt Abhiyan, and education initiatives to reduce dropout rates. The Governor advocated for greater student involvement in NCC and NSS programs, stressing the importance of community engagement.