Operation 'Sanskar' Tames Dungarpur's Biker Gangs

In Dungarpur, Rajasthan, police initiated 'Sanskar' to curb biker gangs by monitoring social media. Youths transformed from posting criminal acts to making apology videos. The campaign, using memes and strict actions, saw over 3 million police reel views, seized bikes, and reduced gang-related crimes.

Updated: 23-08-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police have launched a significant crackdown on biker gangs in an operation named 'Sanskar'. The operation has focused on monitoring social media activities of these gangs as police work to curb criminal behavior among the youth.

Formerly, teenagers riding in biker gangs, with names like '302' and 'Raftar', frequently uploaded videos showcasing criminal acts. However, the same individuals now share apology videos and promote messages of positive change.

The initiative, led by Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar, has involved tracking criminal reels, seizing over 300 bikes, and posting memes mocking offenders. 'Sanskar' has resulted in smoother traffic, reduced gang violence, and increased public support.

