Operation 'Sanskar' Tames Dungarpur's Biker Gangs

In Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police have launched a significant crackdown on biker gangs in an operation named 'Sanskar'. The operation has focused on monitoring social media activities of these gangs as police work to curb criminal behavior among the youth.

Formerly, teenagers riding in biker gangs, with names like '302' and 'Raftar', frequently uploaded videos showcasing criminal acts. However, the same individuals now share apology videos and promote messages of positive change.

The initiative, led by Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar, has involved tracking criminal reels, seizing over 300 bikes, and posting memes mocking offenders. 'Sanskar' has resulted in smoother traffic, reduced gang violence, and increased public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)