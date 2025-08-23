Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of SSB Jawan in Uttar Pradesh

SSB jawan Satendra Kumar Yadav, aged 30, tragically died in a road accident in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh. An out-of-control truck struck his motorcycle near Mayil crossing. The truck is in custody while the driver remains at large. A case is filed and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident, 30-year-old SSB jawan Satendra Kumar Yadav lost his life after a truck collided with his motorcycle in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav, originally from the Nagra area of Ballia district, was en route from Gorakhpur to his hometown Tiera Hadpur when the unfortunate incident occurred near Mayil crossing.

The police have taken the truck into custody, but the driver remains at large. Authorities have registered a case and further investigations are in progress to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

