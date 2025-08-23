Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of SSB Jawan in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic road accident, 30-year-old SSB jawan Satendra Kumar Yadav lost his life after a truck collided with his motorcycle in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav, originally from the Nagra area of Ballia district, was en route from Gorakhpur to his hometown Tiera Hadpur when the unfortunate incident occurred near Mayil crossing.

The police have taken the truck into custody, but the driver remains at large. Authorities have registered a case and further investigations are in progress to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)