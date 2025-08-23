Mother-Daughter Duo Arrested for Alleged Cow Slaughter

In a tense turn of events, a woman and her daughter were apprehended for reportedly slaughtering a cow at their home, officials disclosed on Saturday.

Equipment for the slaughter and remnants of beef were found and have been forwarded for laboratory examination, authorities confirmed.

Sagar Jain, Superintendent of Police (Rural), informed PTI that Janakpuri police received a tip-off late Friday, implicating Naseem Qureshi and his family in cow slaughter activities. A raid ensued, but Naseem escaped in the dark, leaving his wife, Noor Jahan, and daughter, Tabassum alias Rani, to face detention. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fugitive Naseem, Jain stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)