Heightened Security Measures at Kochi's NIA Court Complex
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court complex in Kochi is enhancing its security. The Kerala government approved Rs 26.47 lakh for upgrades, including new surveillance systems and a firefighting system. This decision comes after a security audit highlighted the need for increased security due to sensitive cases handled there.
The government of Kerala has sanctioned a budget of Rs 26.47 lakh to bolster security at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court complex in Kochi. The move aims to enhance safety measures at one of the city's most sensitive judicial zones.
Officials reported the funds would be allocated to install additional security systems and a firefighting infrastructure. This development follows previous initiatives that included the erection of compound walls, deployment of CCTV cameras, and installation of bomb squad units.
The complex, situated at the Ernakulam District Court Annex in Kaloor, accommodates critical judicial functions, handling sensitive cases involving terrorism. This prompted a comprehensive security audit, the findings of which guided these recent enhancements.
