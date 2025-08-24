Left Menu

Fatal Brawl in Bawana: Arrests Made, Investigation Continues

A man was killed and two others were injured in a violent clash in Bawana, Delhi, following a reported personal rivalry. Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third. The incident, which resulted in the death of Niyaz, has prompted increased law enforcement presence in the area.

Updated: 24-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a confrontation between two groups in the Bawana area, as confirmed by local police on Sunday.

The violent altercation occurred on Saturday night within a JJ Colony in outer-north Delhi, according to reports. A police team that was patrolling the vicinity responded swiftly upon receiving information about the attack, discovering three injured individuals at the scene.

The victims were transported to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital. One of them, Niyaz, was pronounced dead on arrival, while the other two, identified as Tosin and Nihal, were transferred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for further treatment. Authorities have arrested Toshif and Arru in connection with the crime, while the search continues for a third suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

