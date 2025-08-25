Dowry Demand Tragedy: The Case of Nikki Bhati

The tragic incident of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati being burnt alive over alleged dowry demands has sent shockwaves through Greater Noida. Police have arrested her father-in-law, brother-in-law, husband, and others involved in the case. The harrowing details have captured public attention, with claims of years of torment over dowry demands.

The accused, including Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, reportedly set her on fire after allegedly beating her. Arrested near Sirsa Toll Chauraha, they now face serious charges under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Videos of the horrific incident, recorded by Nikki's sister, have spread widely, intensifying public outrage.

Nikki's family has disclosed chilling allegations of ongoing abuse since her marriage in 2016. They claim that despite already giving substantial dowry, demands escalated to exorbitant amounts. The case highlights pervasive issues of dowry-related violence and has spurred calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)