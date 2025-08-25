Left Menu

Dowry Demand Tragedy: The Case of Nikki Bhati

Nikki Bhati, a 26-year-old woman, was allegedly burnt alive over dowry demands in Greater Noida. Her father-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested, along with her husband and other family members. The case has drawn attention due to its disturbing nature and the family's allegations of long-term abuse and excessive dowry demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:02 IST
Dowry Demand Tragedy: The Case of Nikki Bhati
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic incident of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati being burnt alive over alleged dowry demands has sent shockwaves through Greater Noida. Police have arrested her father-in-law, brother-in-law, husband, and others involved in the case. The harrowing details have captured public attention, with claims of years of torment over dowry demands.

The accused, including Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, reportedly set her on fire after allegedly beating her. Arrested near Sirsa Toll Chauraha, they now face serious charges under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Videos of the horrific incident, recorded by Nikki's sister, have spread widely, intensifying public outrage.

Nikki's family has disclosed chilling allegations of ongoing abuse since her marriage in 2016. They claim that despite already giving substantial dowry, demands escalated to exorbitant amounts. The case highlights pervasive issues of dowry-related violence and has spurred calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

Fitch Maintains India's 'BBB-' Rating Amid Robust Growth Prospects

 India
2
Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

Indonesian Protests Surge Against Legislators' Lavish Pay

 Indonesia
3
Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distribution Case

Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay Trial Against Gautam Gambhir in Drug Distri...

 India
4
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025