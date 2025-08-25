Dowry Demand Tragedy: The Case of Nikki Bhati
Nikki Bhati, a 26-year-old woman, was allegedly burnt alive over dowry demands in Greater Noida. Her father-in-law and brother-in-law were arrested, along with her husband and other family members. The case has drawn attention due to its disturbing nature and the family's allegations of long-term abuse and excessive dowry demands.
- Country:
- India
The tragic incident of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati being burnt alive over alleged dowry demands has sent shockwaves through Greater Noida. Police have arrested her father-in-law, brother-in-law, husband, and others involved in the case. The harrowing details have captured public attention, with claims of years of torment over dowry demands.
The accused, including Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, reportedly set her on fire after allegedly beating her. Arrested near Sirsa Toll Chauraha, they now face serious charges under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Videos of the horrific incident, recorded by Nikki's sister, have spread widely, intensifying public outrage.
Nikki's family has disclosed chilling allegations of ongoing abuse since her marriage in 2016. They claim that despite already giving substantial dowry, demands escalated to exorbitant amounts. The case highlights pervasive issues of dowry-related violence and has spurred calls for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mizoram's Battle Against Cross-Border Crime and Drug Trafficking
Tailor Turned Fugitive: Crime Unraveled in Delhi's Dabri Area
Supreme Court Empowers Crime Victims: New Rights to File Appeals
Cyber Crime Alert: The Rise of 'Virtual Arrest' Scams
Charges Filed in Shocking Campus Crime: Law Student Gang-Rape Case