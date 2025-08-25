Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Abducted Toddler Reunited with Family

A one-year-old girl abducted from Mathura Junction railway station was located within 41 hours by Government Railway Police near Agra. The accused, reportedly childless, kidnapped the girl. The child was safely returned to her family, allowing them to celebrate her upcoming birthday joyfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:31 IST
In a rapid rescue operation, a one-year-old girl abducted from Mathura Junction railway station was recovered within 41 hours by the Government Railway Police near Agra Cantt station. The dramatic turnaround highlights the efficiency and commitment of the police force.

The accused, identified as Satish, is a 27-year-old daily wage worker. He allegedly abducted the child due to his own lack of children. Authorities arrested him near Kheria bridge, restoring hope to a distressed family eager to reunite with their daughter.

The child's family, originally from Majhauli village in Jabalpur, currently resides near Mathura Junction. They expressed immense relief and joy upon the safe return of their daughter, whose first birthday will now be celebrated with happiness and relief. Police have detained Satish under kidnapping charges, ensuring justice for the affected family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

