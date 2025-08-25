Left Menu

Speeding Minister's Viral Video Spurs Public Apology

Turkey's Transport Minister, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, faced social media backlash and a fine after sharing a video of himself driving at 225 km/h, nearly double the motorway's legal limit. He issued a public apology and shared the speeding ticket online. The incident highlights road safety issues in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:46 IST
Speeding Minister's Viral Video Spurs Public Apology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's Transport Minister, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, has become the center of a social media storm after posting a video revealing himself driving at a speed of 225 km/h. The footage, showing the minister speeding nearly twice the legal limit on a highway, caught significant public attention and criticism.

The video, accompanied by folk music and a speech by President Erdogan lauding the government's infrastructure, showcased Uraloglu zooming past other vehicles on the Ankara–Nigde motorway. Following the speedy revelation, traffic authorities penalized him with a 9,267 lira fine for the violation that occurred around 50 km from Ankara.

In response to widespread criticism, Uraloglu issued a public apology, posting an image of the speeding ticket on social media platform X, and stated, "Apologies to our nation." The incident comes amid heightened concerns about road safety in Turkey, where over 6,300 people lost their lives in road mishaps last year according to official data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global
2
Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

 India
3
Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

 India
4
U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025